Most major US indices nudged lower after hitting fresh record highs intraday, though the small-cap focused Russell 2000 was able to grind out a gain.

though the small-cap focused Russell 2000 was able to grind out a gain. Sector performance was mixed, with Energy stocks (XLE) shedding 1.5%, while high-yielding REITs (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) rose roughly 0.8% on the day .

. In individual corporate news, Boeing (BA) closed roughly flat after beating on earnings and missing on revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) beat earnings & revenue estimates as did Facebook (FB).

Asian stock indices are mixed with Korean indices pointing to a lower open while Nikkei futures edge higher.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)

Date Time Event Name 25-Apr-2019 01:00 Full Year 2019 Astellas Pharma Inc Earnings Call 25-Apr-2019 02:00 Full Year 2019 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 02:00 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting 25-Apr-2019 05:00 Q1 2019 CNOOC Ltd Operational Statistics Call 25-Apr-2019 22:00 Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.