US Equity Handover 24 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 25, 2019 2:06 AM
Headlines

  • Most major US indices nudged lower after hitting fresh record highs intraday, though the small-cap focused Russell 2000 was able to grind out a gain.
  • Sector performance was mixed, with Energy stocks (XLE) shedding 1.5%, while high-yielding REITs (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) rose roughly 0.8% on the day.
  • In individual corporate news, Boeing (BA) closed roughly flat after beating on earnings and missing on revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) beat earnings & revenue estimates as did Facebook (FB).
  • Asian stock indices are mixed with Korean indices pointing to a lower open while Nikkei futures edge higher.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)

Date

Time

Event Name

25-Apr-2019

01:00

Full Year 2019 Astellas Pharma Inc Earnings Call

25-Apr-2019

02:00

Full Year 2019 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

02:00

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting

25-Apr-2019

05:00

Q1 2019 CNOOC Ltd Operational Statistics Call

25-Apr-2019

22:00

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting

Macroeconomic Calendar


