Headlines:
- Major US indices surged higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh record highs.
- Nine of the eleven sectors rose on the day, led by health care stocks (XLV) gaining nearly 2% on the day. Consumer staples (XLP) were the worst-performing sector, shedding around 0.4%.
- In other news, China may be scaling back its stimulus program and President Trump threatened to reciprocate tariffs on the EU, potentially signaling the next front in the ongoing trade war.
- Traders will be keen to see how Asian stocks trade as they weigh today’s strong US session against the news that China is reining in stimulus - futures are currently pointing to slightly positive opens.
Corporate Events
|
Date
|
Time (GMT)
|
Event Name
|
24-Apr-2019
|
02:00
|
Full Year 2019 Fanuc Corp Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
02:00
|
Full Year 2019 Kyocera Corp Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
23:00
|
Full Year 2019 Astellas Pharma Inc Earnings Release
