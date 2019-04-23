US Equity Handover 23 April 2019

April 24, 2019 2:07 AM
Headlines:

  • Major US indices surged higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh record highs.
  • Nine of the eleven sectors rose on the day, led by health care stocks (XLV) gaining nearly 2% on the day. Consumer staples (XLP) were the worst-performing sector, shedding around 0.4%.
  • In other news, China may be scaling back its stimulus program and President Trump threatened to reciprocate tariffs on the EU, potentially signaling the next front in the ongoing trade war.
  • Traders will be keen to see how Asian stocks trade as they weigh today’s strong US session against the news that China is reining in stimulus - futures are currently pointing to slightly positive opens.

Corporate Events

Date

Time (GMT)

Event Name

24-Apr-2019

02:00

Full Year 2019 Fanuc Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

02:00

Full Year 2019 Kyocera Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

23:00

Full Year 2019 Astellas Pharma Inc Earnings Release


Macroeconomic Calendar



Economic Calendar

