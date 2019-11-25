Uber Shares Slump In Pre Market

Uber drops as TFL licence removed

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 25, 2019 6:11 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
What? 
Uber shares are down over 5% in pre-market trading

Why?
11th hour talks between Uber and Tfl failed and Uber has been stripped of its licence to operate in London. The ride hailing service failed to adequately address concerns over protecting passengers and vetting drivers. 
Uber originally lost its licence in 2017 over safety concerns but was given a 15-month extension. Whilst there have been some improvements, Uber has allowed passengers to get into vehicles that are potentially unlicensed and insurance vehicles.

What now?
Uber has 21 days to appeal the decision. The hail riding service will almost certainly be able to continue to operate during this period.

What does this mean for the share price going forward?
Uber has tanked 5% in pre-market trading, pointing to an opening price of $27.90, this would be some 38% southwards from its IPO price earlier this year, although above its all time low of $25.58 reached in early November.

Ride sharing revenue from Europe grew 24% in the last quarter to $534 million. This figure is about 5 times smaller than the $2.4 billion that Uber generates in the US and Canada. London is clearly just a very small piece of a much bigger. 

However, should Uber lose the appeal case the hit to revenue could be extensive, quite simply because this would be unlikely to stop with Tfl and London, other cities around the UK would sit up a listen. And then there are the problems that Uber is having with New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sao Paulo.

Should Uber manage to satisfy an appeals court that it is fit for business, there could be some upside to the stock. Diversification through Uber Eats and its freight delivery platform could help drive revenue next year, potentially aiding Uber reach the elusive goal of profitability.  Barclays Capital recently issued a $40 target on the stock.


Related tags: Uber Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH eyes fresh highs as PBOC cuts rates, USD/JPY bullish reversal incoming?
Today 06:34 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
Today 02:47 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
July 20, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Uber articles

A guide to the gig economy and gig economy stocks
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
December 15, 2022 09:30 AM
    Uber Q4 preview: Where next for Uber stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    February 7, 2022 02:58 PM
      Uptrend
      Uber Q3 preview: Where next for the Uber share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      November 2, 2021 10:14 AM
        Downtrend arrow
        Uber drives lower after losing legal battle
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 17, 2021 01:43 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.