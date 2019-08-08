UBER EARNINGS PREVIEW RECAP

Uber releases hotly anticipated second quarter earnings shortly. Here’s a re-cap of what to look for

August 9, 2019 1:03 AM
Our full preview for Uber’s second quarter earnings was published on Wednesday. Read it here.

Key Financial points to Watch


Key Q2 Metrics to Watch

  • Core platform gross bookings are forecast to rise to $15.53bn in Q2 vs. $14.52bn in Q1
  • Growth is forecast to fall to 32% from 34% in Q1
  • Q2 2018 and Q1 2018 growth was 48% and 56%

Other key points to watch

  • Uber may confirm that it is selling Uber Eats India
  • It may comment on Takeaway.com’s £5bn agreement to buy Just Eat

Possible share price reaction

  • Shares remain below IPO price
  • The stock jumped as much as 7.5% on Thursday after Lyft’s better than expected earnings earlier this week
  • An upside surprise in Uber’s results could deliver a positive-shock to shares
  • Missing forecasts, or just meeting expectations could send the shares lower
  • Options pricing shows a high put/call ratio and skew. These point to bearish sentiment
  • 19% of the stock is held by short sellers betting the price will decline

Chart thoughts

  • Uber is in an upswing from its post-IPO gap fill. There are decent technical signs of a change in sentiment
  • Downward velocity that followed a rejected attempt to approach 28th June’s primary cycle high has dissipated
  • The stock escaped a falling channel this week
  • A fresh cycle low was established at $38.20 on Wednesday; closely echoing several lows nearby
  • $39.24 may be significant support as it was the top price on Uber’s first post-IPO Monday, 13th May. It was also the bottom of the gap after Uber’s 10th May debut
  • The 8th July swing low of $42.75 established a floor for most of that month. It’s now resistance
  • Added significance (‘confluence’) comes from proximity to 61.8% of the 29th July-7th August
  • Since Uber has settled at resistance just ahead of earnings, current levels are a rough marker. They can define sentiment: Above here signals well-received figures; below would be negative
  • If the stock escapes its 26th June bearish outside day range–even better
  • The bottom of that range—$42.36—adds support
  • Failure to break above current resistance will return Uber to a downward course
  • In that case, assuming no help from the 38.2% Fibonacci, expect another visit to $39.24; perhaps $38.32

Uber Technologies Inc. – 120 minutes [08/08/2019 19:52:03

Source: Bloomberg/City Index


