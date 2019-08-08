Uber releases hotly anticipated second quarter earnings shortly. Here’s a re-cap of what to look for
Key Financial points to Watch
Key Q2 Metrics to Watch
- Core platform gross bookings are forecast to rise to $15.53bn in Q2 vs. $14.52bn in Q1
- Growth is forecast to fall to 32% from 34% in Q1
- Q2 2018 and Q1 2018 growth was 48% and 56%
Other key points to watch
- Uber may confirm that it is selling Uber Eats India
- It may comment on Takeaway.com’s £5bn agreement to buy Just Eat
Possible share price reaction
- Shares remain below IPO price
- The stock jumped as much as 7.5% on Thursday after Lyft’s better than expected earnings earlier this week
- An upside surprise in Uber’s results could deliver a positive-shock to shares
- Missing forecasts, or just meeting expectations could send the shares lower
- Options pricing shows a high put/call ratio and skew. These point to bearish sentiment
- 19% of the stock is held by short sellers betting the price will decline
Chart thoughts
- Uber is in an upswing from its post-IPO gap fill. There are decent technical signs of a change in sentiment
- Downward velocity that followed a rejected attempt to approach 28th June’s primary cycle high has dissipated
- The stock escaped a falling channel this week
- A fresh cycle low was established at $38.20 on Wednesday; closely echoing several lows nearby
- $39.24 may be significant support as it was the top price on Uber’s first post-IPO Monday, 13th May. It was also the bottom of the gap after Uber’s 10th May debut
- The 8th July swing low of $42.75 established a floor for most of that month. It’s now resistance
- Added significance (‘confluence’) comes from proximity to 61.8% of the 29th July-7th August
- Since Uber has settled at resistance just ahead of earnings, current levels are a rough marker. They can define sentiment: Above here signals well-received figures; below would be negative
- If the stock escapes its 26th June bearish outside day range–even better
- The bottom of that range—$42.36—adds support
- Failure to break above current resistance will return Uber to a downward course
- In that case, assuming no help from the 38.2% Fibonacci, expect another visit to $39.24; perhaps $38.32
Uber Technologies Inc. – 120 minutes [08/08/2019 19:52:03
Source: Bloomberg/City Index
