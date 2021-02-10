Twitter hits all time high after solid Q4 results

Twitter trades over 8.5% higher, hitting a fresh all time high after beating forecasts on both top and bottom line.
Twitter reported:
- EPS 27c +87% year on year
- Revenue of $1.29 billion + 29% year on year
- Daily active users hit 192 million + 27%
- By way of comparison Facebook gained 11% in daily active users year on year.
Twitter offered very little in the way of guidance, saying only that they expected revenues to be greater than expenses – in other words they expect a profit but gave nothing away in terms of specifics.
Still investors clearly didn't need anymore sending the Twitter share price surging.
