TUIs 12 jump lifts FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 11, 2020 4:38 PM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has started declining, providing a welcome boost for the FTSE and European stocks China. Airlines were among the top gainers in London on hopes that normal air transport in and out of China will resume shortly. The London index was further helped by a 12% jump in TUI shares after the travel operator reported an unexpected rise in bookings, which helped it offset the loss caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. But the early reading may still be too optimistic because although TUI managed to make a dent in the expected €400m loss caused by the grounding the reporting quarter still ended with a net loss of €115m.

Pound struggles but maintains support level around $1.29

The recent news flow has not been supportive for the pound and the currency dipped below 1.29 against the dollar before regaining some stability. The US has indicated that Britain will be relegated behind the EU when it comes to priority in trade negotiations while Michael Gove told businesses that Britain will impose post-Brexit trade barriers on the EU. Both of the decisions are setting up a scenario in which Britain’s trade position will be slowly but persistently eroded, an outcome that will create a weaker environment for the pound.

Brent crude finds resistance

Brent crude prices are still much weaker than before the start of the coronavirus outbreak but for the moment seem to have found a solid resistance level at above $53.20. Brent futures are trading up 1.7% this morning, encouraged by news that parts of China are coming back on line and that the spread of the virus has shifted into a lower gear.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:43 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 15, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Unemployment rises and wages jump – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 15, 2023 07:08 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 14, 2023 12:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.