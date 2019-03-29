Theresa Mays vote fails again

Theresa May was unable to get her deal across the line for a third time, sending the pound tanking lower through support at $1.30. The PM lost the vote by 344 to 286.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 29, 2019 11:33 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Theresa May was unable to get her deal across the line for a third time, sending the pound tanking lower through support at $1.30. The PM lost the vote by 344 to 286. 
The default option is that the UK will leave the EU on 12th April. Parliament are holding up Brexit without any firm plan in place. The House said no to a no deal Brexit, no to Theresa May’s deal and couldn’t agree on a way forward for Plan B.  

The reason the pound has fallen further through $1.2978 is because investors are now assuming that ministers will force a softer version of Brexit through. Voting will continue on Monday for a preferred option for Plan B. However, this will almost certainly require an extension from the EU, meaning all 27 member countries much agree to extending article 50.

Trade Optimism Boosts Global Stocks
Stocks in Europe traded higher, buoyed by rebounding US treasury yields and by progress in US – Sino trade talks. Optimism that the US and China were moving towards a trade agreement has boosted risk appetite. Whilst any agreement could still be some months in the making, Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow hinted that some tariffs on Chinese imports could be removed. Progress in the US – Sino trade dispute is ensuring a strong end to the quarter for equities, despite lingering concerns over the health of the global economy. 

We have seen investors pile into riskier assets across this quarter thanks to positive trade talk developments and a more accommodative Fed. Whether the bulls stay in control in the coming quarter could depend largely on further developments in US – Sino trade talks. Particularly amid a lack of solid evidence.

Oil rallies
Oil was also lining up to end its best quarter in over 10 year on a high. Oil rallied across the day, rebounding from a Trump inspired sell off in the previous session. Continued output cuts from OPEC, in addition to sanction of Iran and Venezuela have overshadowed demand concerns, enabling oil to have a stellar quarter. owing to slowing global growth. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.