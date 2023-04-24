Indices mark time waiting for the Fed

Indices are unchanged ahead of this week's critical earnings and economic reports. Traders remain cautious ahead of tech earnings reports and a set of critical economic data scheduled for release ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve.
For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 25, 2023 3:47 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Indices are unchanged ahead of this week's critical earnings and economic reports. Traders remain cautious ahead of tech earnings reports and a set of critical economic data scheduled for release ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street watches data for rate hike signs

Wall Street remains obsessed by how the Federal Reserve that will be impacted by host of upcoming data releases: durable goods orders data for March released on Wednesday; weekly jobless claims data on Thursday; a first-quarter gross domestic product, also scheduled for Thursday; and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data on Friday.

The market currently expects the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate another 25 basis points to push it above 5% on May 3, but traders will be more interested in any wording in the policy statement or the press conference afterwards that might signal the Fed’s intentions past the upcoming meeting.

Trend economic growth, manufacturing in recession

  • Analysts expect this week's GDP data to show that the economy grew at a 2% pace, consistent with recent data, but the manufacturing sector remains in a recession
  • The Chicago National Activity Index for March, a weighted average of 85 existing economic data points, came in at -0.19, equal to the previous month, suggesting that the economy was growing at slightly below trend levels
  • The three-month moving average is 0.01, suggesting that the economy overall grew at trend levels in the first quarter
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for April came in at -23.4, below analyst expectations of -11.5, and down from -15.7 the previous month, with negative readings indicating contraction

Indices, Dollar unchanged

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 index was unchanged at 4,129 while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down -0.6% at 12,000
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, edged up to 17.2
  • The dollar index was flat at 101.4, with major cross rates unchanged
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries fell to 4.14% and 3.51%, respectively

Oil higher, Gold unchanged

  • Gold prices were unchanged at $1,994 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices rose 1.0% to $78.6 per barrel
  • The grain and oilseed sector was mixed

Ukraine counter-offensive gears up

  • Ukrainian forces long-anticipated spring counter-offensive got under way, with forces establishing a foothold on the east side of the Dnipro River near Kherson
  • A retired British army officer told reporters to be prepared for a “big bang” attack to disrupt the current stalemate in the war, with Ukraine forces bolstered with newly acquired ground and air equipment support from contributing NATO members
  • Confidence is declining that the Ukraine grain initiative will be extended in its current form, which means that we could see it start to wind down in the next 10 days, with ships wanting to make the round trip in and out of Ukraine ports prior to May18

China missteps on the world stage

  • China finds itself starting the week by trying to re-establish relationships with the European Union, hoping that it will stay out of the fray with Taiwan, while continuing to establish stronger trade ties
  • Josep Borrel, an EU foreign affairs representative, called on the EU navy to begin patrolling the Taiwan Strait
  • China also had to do damage control following comments by ambassador Lu Shaye that seemed to question the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states
  • China had to walk back the statements and declare that Ukraine and other former Soviet states do have autonomy

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

 

 

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.