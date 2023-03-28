Markets tread water, with Oil and Gold higher

The health of banks remain in focus on Wall Street, as traders monitor Congressional hearings on the recent bank failures. Wall Street seems to accept that pain is an inevitable product of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening designed to break the back of inflation. Financial markets were marginally lower, awaiting new data points on inflation, rates or the health of the banking sector.
For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 29, 2023 6:14 AM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The health of banks remain in focus on Wall Street, as traders monitor Congressional hearings on the recent bank failures. Wall Street seems to accept that pain is an inevitable product of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening designed to break the back of inflation. Financial markets were marginally lower, awaiting new data points on inflation, rates or the health of the banking sector.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

Slaying the inflation beast

Several years of fiscal and monetary stimulus wasn’t just a ‘free lunch’ for America’; it was a veritable feast which also fed inflation. We fed the economy with the trillions of dollars of stimulus cash; the Fed’s job is to put the inflation beast back in the cage before it’s too big to fit through the cage door. The larger the beast gets, the harder it is to fit it back into the cage door, and therefore the more pain that must be inflicted. Markets are debating the speed at which the Fed can control the inflation beast, and how much pain it while cause to the banking system.

The Fed’s program for caging the beast exposed problems within some banks that largely went unnoticed when money was cheap – near zero interest rates. To quote the legendary sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett: “Only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked.” While the Fed didn’t cause these problems, it did expose them. Regardless, the Fed can’t afford a collapse of confidence in the banking system in the middle of trying to cage the inflation beast. It must now manage both problems at the same time.

Paul Volker, legendary Fed chair from 1979 to 1987, took extreme actions to cage the inflation beast four decades ago. Interest rates peaked at 21.5% in 1981, to curb inflation which peaked at 14.8% in 1980. A painful recession was experienced between 1980-1982.

This time around, the Fed is trying to find a middle ground, in which rates don’t rise so high and the economy doesn’t fall so hard – but it isn’t easy. There will be rough spots, and there will likely be good times. But ultimately, we must slay the inflation beast.

Financial markets tread water

  • The broad S&P 500 index was down 0.6% at 3,955, and the tech heavy NASDAQ was off 0.9% at 11,656
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, edged up to 20.9
  • The dollar index fell 0.4% to 102.5, with £/$ 1.233 and €‎/S 1.084
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.06% and 3.56%, respectively

Commodities mixed; gold and oil stronger

  • Crude oil prices were 0.7% higher at midday to $73.3 per barrel
  • Gold was up 1.1% at $1,975
  • Grain and oilseed markets were mostly higher – China continues to buy US corn almost every day
  • Soybeans and soymeal were the leaders today, as traders again focus on tightening supplies amid declining production estimates out of Argentina

Taiwanese leaders visits the US

  • Taiwan remains a potential flashpoint in US-China relations as China’s Xi Jinping wants “reunite” Taiwan with the Mainland
  • Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to make stops in New York and in California this week and is expected to meet with US leaders, angering Chinese officials
  • Simultaneously, the former leader of Taiwan – sympathetic to Mainland China – started a 12-day trip to the mainland yesterday, appealing to that growing sector of Taiwan’s population who simply want peace

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist.

Read more of Arlan’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.