S&P500, Gold dip on fears over debt ceiling talks

Stocks and gold traded weaker for much of the morning on better-than-expected economic data, as traders continue to monitor today's debt ceiling meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy. Core retail sales were strong in this morning's data, while industrial output came in much stronger than expected, and the housing index exceeded expectations as well. Data from China suggests a slow recovery from its post-COVID lockdown.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
May 17, 2023 3:57 AM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The S&P 500 and gold traded weaker for much of the morning on better-than-expected economic data, as traders continue to monitor today's debt ceiling meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy. Core retail sales were strong in this morning's data, while industrial output came in much stronger than expected, and the housing index exceeded expectations as well. Data from China suggests a slow recovery from its post-COVID lockdown.

US Consumers still spending, could keep rates higher for longer

US retail sales data show that ‘core’ consumer spending continues to grow thanks to monetary stimulus still in the system, and the growth of consumer credit via charge cards. US consumer’s went on a spending spree when they received their stimulus checks during the pandemic, and they grew accustomed to the good feeling that gave to them. As such, the consumer is increasingly relying on credit card debt to maintain that spending pattern. That spending continues to keep us out of a recession, but it will have longer-term implications when interest rates rise.

China’s fitful recovery could impact global demand

Nearly all of today’s economic data released in China was weaker than expected, demonstrating that China’s economic recovery momentum is slowing – and that could hit the global demand for commodities and some export goods. China’s central bank denied the presence of deflation in its quarterly report on Monday, stating that commodity prices would continue to increase modestly in the second half of this year. China’s economy has problems at a time when it is exerting itself on the world political stage. China faces growing pressure to inject stimulus into its economy, but that’s challenging to do when other major economies are in a tightening mode. Injecting too much stimulus at this time would risk excessive weakness in the yuan at a time when China wants the world to see its currency as a strong alternative to the US dollar.

S&P500 down, Regional Banks rally

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices were down by 0.4%, 0.7%, with NASDAQ up 0.2%
  • Today’s major move was the 3.3% bounce in the KBW Regional Bank Index after weeks in decline
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was up 2% at 17.5
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 102.4, above its long-term support level, with Dollar/Sterling off 0.3% and Euro/Dollar unchanged
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose modestly to 4.06% and 3.55%, respectively

Gold falls under 2K mark, Oil falls

  • Gold prices fell by 1.5%, below the $2,000 mark for the first time since May, to $1,992 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 0.3% to $70.9 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed markets are mostly weaker as well. Soybean prices led the collapse in the sector and Wheat prices also posted double-digit losses to erase much of yesterday's gains

Underlying US retail sales beat expectations

  • Retail sales rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, short of an anticipated 0.7%
  • March data was revised to a decline of 0.7%, an improvement from the 1.0% decline originally reported
  • However, retail sales minus vehicles rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, matching analyst expectations – and retail sales minus vehicles and gas rose 0.6%, more than triple the 0.2% expected by analysts.
  • March data was revised upward to losses of 0.5% from the 0.8% decline originally reported

Chinese economy still struggling in post-Covid recovery

  • Chinese retail sales rose 18.4% year-on-year in April, but against a low base
  • Analysts expected sales to be up 20.2%, so they are concerned that China’s post-Covid recovery continues to struggle
  • Retail sales were down 7.8% month-on-month in April, raising concerns about China’s economy
  • Restaurant catering sales, which ought to most benefit from pent-up demand, were only up 1.2% month-on-month

Chinese unemployment rates rising

  • China’s youth unemployment was 20.4% in April (for those 16 to 24 years of age), up from 19.6% in March
  • That number may go even higher in the next couple of months as 11.6 million college graduates enter the workforce

Ukraine-Russia grain initiative could expire, cause higher prices

  • The Ukraine grain initiative expires in two days and no talks are scheduled this week, hosted by turkey
  • Talks are likely suspended amid mixed signals from the participating parties, complicated by Turkey’s anticipated runoff presidential election on May 28
  • An end to the Russia-Ukraine deal, which allowed limited grain exports by ship, could sharply reduce global supply and lead to higher wheat prices
  • Meanwhile, China continues to work behind the scenes to encourage a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war
  • The market currently assumes that grain will flow, but it will be at a higher cost
  • Friday’s US Department of Agriculture crop report focused market attention on various global risks, particularly for wheat

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.