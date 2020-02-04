One Indicator to Watch to Signal When Teslas Parabolic Surge May be Ending

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 4, 2020 11:03 PM
5 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

One Indicator to Watch to Signal When Tesla’s Parabolic Surge May be Ending

There are certainly financial topics impacting more individuals and bigger companies, but there’s arguably nothing more fascinating happening in markets than the parabolic explosion taking place in shares of Tesla (TSLA). CEO Elon Musk’s provocative electronic car company is perpetually creating headlines, but the even against that backdrop, the stock’s surge is still astounding.

Below, we highlight a couple of the most fascinating statistics on the move:

  • Tesla is trading up 115% year-to-date, 271% from the Cybertruck “bricked launch” in late November, and 400% from the low set last June.
  • At over $160B, Tesla has a higher market capitalization than rivals GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, and Daimler…combined!
  • After this morning’s surge, Tesla (-$862M in “profit” last year) market capitalization has exceeded that of McDonalds ($6B in profit last year) and Nike ($17.4B in profit last year).


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital.

So what’s driving the surge?

At the most basic level, the situation is a textbook “short squeeze,” albeit on an unprecedented scale. Midway through last year, approximately 25% of Tesla’s shares outstanding were sold short, meaning that traders were betting that they’d go down. As prices began to rise, some of those traders were forced to close their short positions and buy the stock back. This in turn pushed prices up further, forcing more short sellers to buy the stock, pushing prices to rise yet further and so on.

With any parabolic market move, the question isn’t whether it’s reasonable, but where it will stop. After all, in the words of the great John Maynard Keynes, “markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” As of writing, 13% of shares are still held short, so there’s still plenty of fuel for further gains, even if the stock ultimately settles lower than current levels.

During this type of sentiment- and positioning-driven move, traditional forms of technical and fundamental analysis tend to lost their effectiveness, but one signal we’ll be watching for a sign that the rally is ready to reverse is the peak-to-trough drawdown. Since Tesla eclipsed its previous record high and started the true parabolic phase of its rally in mid-December, the stock hasn’t seen a peak-to-trough drawdown greater than 5% on a closing basis.

Accordingly, when TSLA does see a closing drawdown of greater than 5%, it will represent a change in the character of the move, whether that occurs later today or after the stock surges to $2,000. At that point, bears could have more confidence that a sustainable reversion to more sensible levels may be at hand. While this methodology is far from foolproof or guaranteed, it can help bullish traders limit their risk and allow bearish traders to potentially put the odds in their favor.


Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
By:
Joshua Warner
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 12:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.