Oil patch: crude prices falling after the Federal Reserve’s comments and inventory build

Our oil team argue that traders grew cautious yesterday after Jerome Powell’s testimony in Congress triggered a selloff in energy futures. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price traded down to $76.6 per barrel this week and seem to be stuck in a $70-$80 range this year.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 9, 2023 4:34 AM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price traded down to $76.6 per barrel this week and seem to be stuck in a $70-$80 range this year. Traders grew cautious yesterday after Jerome Powell’s testimony in Congress triggered a selloff in energy futures.

Inventories building, demand slowing

  • Commercial crude inventories been building for the past 11 straight weeks, ahead of the typical seasonal pattern, up by 62 million barrels since mid-December
  • Today’s Department of Energy’s Petroleum Report saw petroleum product inventories building against the seasonal trend
  • Overall, petroleum product inventories increased by 2 million barrels, and are 2% above the 5-year seasonal average
  • Implied oil demand fell by 1.4 million barrels per day, with gasoline and diesel demand dropping by 0.5 million and 0.3 million barrels per day respectively
  • Crude oil inventories saw a 1.7 million barrels drawdown, even though exports dropped by 2.3 million barrels per day
  • Gasoline inventories were down by 1.13 million barrels,some 4% below the 5-year seasonal average
  • Diesel inventories were up slightly, even with exports increasing for the week

    Diesel imports weaker

  • European diesel imports were significantly down, by 270 million barrels, compared to a large amount of pre-buying ahead of sanctions on Russian diesel
  • The region will continue to ramp up distillate imports from the Middle East and Asia to fill the gap left by Russian diesel
  • In Europe, there has been a drop diesel and gasoil inventories in the so-called ARA storage hub (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp)
  • Europe needs to ramp up distillate imports from the Middle East and Asia to fill the gap left by Russian diesel

Keystone pipeline

  • The US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) ordered TC Energy to reduce operating pressure on more than 1,000 additional miles of the strategically important Keystone pipeline
  • TC Energy claimed that technical factors in pipeline construction including bending stress and a weld flaw might have been the cause of a spill which is expected to cost around $480 million

Oil market analysis by Alex Hodes

Contact: Alex.Hodes@StoneX.com

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Today 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.