Oil patch: crude prices falling after the Federal Reserve’s comments and inventory build

Benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price traded down to $76.6 per barrel this week and seem to be stuck in a $70-$80 range this year. Traders grew cautious yesterday after Jerome Powell’s testimony in Congress triggered a selloff in energy futures.

Inventories building, demand slowing

Commercial crude inventories been building for the past 11 straight weeks, ahead of the typical seasonal pattern, up by 62 million barrels since mid-December

Today’s Department of Energy’s Petroleum Report saw petroleum product inventories building against the seasonal trend

Overall, petroleum product inventories increased by 2 million barrels, and are 2% above the 5-year seasonal average

Implied oil demand fell by 1.4 million barrels per day, with gasoline and diesel demand dropping by 0.5 million and 0.3 million barrels per day respectively

Crude oil inventories saw a 1.7 million barrels drawdown, even though exports dropped by 2.3 million barrels per day

Gasoline inventories were down by 1.13 million barrels,some 4% below the 5-year seasonal average

Diesel inventories were up slightly, even with exports increasing for the week Diesel imports weaker

European diesel imports were significantly down, by 270 million barrels, compared to a large amount of pre-buying ahead of sanctions on Russian diesel

The region will continue to ramp up distillate imports from the Middle East and Asia to fill the gap left by Russian diesel

In Europe, there has been a drop diesel and gasoil inventories in the so-called ARA storage hub (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp)