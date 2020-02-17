NMC Health sliding again drags FTSE

A move by China’s central bank to prop up the economy dented by the spread of the coronavirus has helped to assuage some investors' concerns in Europe, lifting the FTSE and other European gauges

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 17, 2020 3:59 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A move by China’s central bank to prop up the economy dented by the spread of the coronavirus has helped to assuage some investors' concerns in Europe, lifting the FTSE and other European gauges. Banks and China-facing stocks such as miners and airlines led the FTSE rally, helped by news that the rise in the number of new virus cases slowed down over the weekend.

The day ahead is likely to be quieter than usual as the US remains closed for President’s Day and some of the key economic releases are due only later this week.  

On the FTSE, the embattled NMC Health is sliding again this morning after the drain from its board continued over admissions of dubious shareholdings. The company’s co-chairman BR Shetty and director Abdulrahman Basaddiq stepped down over the weekend following questions over the group’s ownership. But the storm over NMC Health may be not far from settling, a view echoed by investors as the buy requests on the share started to pick up.

Euro picks up, pound struggles

The euro bounced back from last week’s 2% drop and is trading up 0.14% this morning ahead of the German ZEW economic sentiment data tomorrow. The weakness in the German economy has been the main reason for the euro’s recent slide and tomorrow’s numbers may not offer much of a reprieve. Sterling is also struggling to hold its ground against the dollar, particularly after negative comments from France over the weekend about the prospects of the EU/UK trade talks

Brent crude is also sliding again after a brief moment of optimism over the weekend to trade down 0.16%. The long term effects of the coronavirus have yet to fully become apparent, including for China’s oil consumption, leading to plenty of uncertainty among oil trraders.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.