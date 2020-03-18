Morrisons Soars 11 More To Come

With a recession coming and the FTSE in free fall now is the time to buy stocks that we simply can’t live without. These are recession proof stocks; defensive stocks outperform the broader market in a time of economic downturn. Supermarkets and consumer staples fall into this category. The demand of most of a supermarket’s products will remain constant even in a recession because they are necessities rather than luxuries.

Morrisons have announced it is creating 3500 jobs to cope with the increased demand, almost all of which is online.

The risk will be if supply chains start to experience large disruptions and stock doesn’t arrive to the shops. Whilst we are still a long way from this position it is worth keeping in mind given the rapidly changing nature of the coronavirus impact.

Levels to watch

Morrisons has surged back above its 50,100 and 200 sma on a bullish(4 hr) chart. At 200p it is trading around where it was at the start of the year, recouping all losses year to date.

Immediate resistance csn be seen at 203p, (today’s high) perior to 210p (Sept’19 high).

Support exists at 186p (200 sma) prior to 180.4p (today’s low) and 179p (100 sma)