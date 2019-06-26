﻿

micron surprise sparks uneasy bounce

Better than expected Micron earnings help U.S. indices rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2019 10:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [26/6/2019 5:30 PM]

  • Nasdaq indices can thank semiconductor bellwether Micron for an assured swing higher that negates much of Tuesday’s jittery decline. The bounce also puts an improved gloss on broader sentiment heading into the G20 summit
  • European markets continued to fare less well. New uncertainties on potential Fed rate cuts combine with wide-open questions about talks between Presidents Trump and Xi at the meeting this weekend
  • Washington’s signal that it is likely to hold off from imposing further tariffs on Chinese goods essentially confirms what markets had already tentatively priced in. The news doesn’t remove longer-term uncertainties with possible tariffs hanging over Europe’s automobile sector

Corporate News

  • Resumed oil supply concerns push all 13 components of the S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration and Production index into the black. Conoco Phillips and Hess gain most with 5% jumps
  • Micron leads large caps though. A 12%-14% surge defies the $41bn group’s unequivocal exposure to the U.S.-China trade dispute. Yet results were widely judged as “better-than-feared” and guidance barely addresses forthcoming bans of firms on the Commerce Department’s Entity list, including key customer Huawei, nor the risk of more U.S. tariffs
  • General Mills stands out on the losing side of the market, sliding 5%. The Old El Paso brand owner’s worse-than-expected North America results bring a cooler take on the Consumer Staples outlook, leaving the sector as the session’s worst performer with a 1% fall

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open


Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags: Shares market US Europe China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Yesterday 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Yesterday 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.