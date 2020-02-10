Lyft Q4 Results Preview

Days ago, Lyft announced that it was laying off around 90 worker (2% of its workforce) as it restructures its sales and marketing team, in order to reach its 2020 business goals. Across 2019 Lyft underwent several rounds of job cuts, slimming down the business. Traders will be looking for more details on the restructuring and what it means for profitability.

Lyft vs Uber

Comparisons will of course be drawn between Uber and Lyft. Last week Uber said that it expected to report adjusted profit in Q4 2020, ahead of its previous projection following a narrower than expected loss in Q4. The share price soared 10%.

So the pressure is on Lyft to follow Uber’s path to quicker profitability. Failure to do so could hit Lyft’s share price.

Regulation

Lyft, like Uber, must address regulatory issues. California recently enacted a new law which is currently being challenged, which raises questions over the standards at which a worker is considered an employee and is entitled to sick pay and benefits. If this results in a change to the Lyft business model consumers could face 100% of the bill increase. Traders will be keen to hear Lyft elaborate on the potential impact to the business. A cautious tone could send the share price lower.