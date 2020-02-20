Lloyds Jumps 2percent Despite 26percent Fall In Profits

Lloyds, the last of the big 4 banks to report full year earnings. To say the bar was set low would be an understatement.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 20, 2020 5:38 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Lloyds, the last of the big 4 banks to report full year earnings. To say the bar was set low would be an understatement.

Results

  • Annual profit -26% to £4.4 billion vs £3 billion expected
  • Underlying profits -7% to £7.5 billion
  • Net income -4% to£17.1 billion

Lloyds reported a 26% decline in annual profits owing to bad loans and high compensation payout from PPI. PPI redress totaled £2.5 billion in 2019 however this is expected to be the end of the payouts after the PPI deadline passed at the end of summer 2019.

Impairments on bad loans spiked by 38% to £1.3 billion vs. £937 million, the previous year owing to a reduction in NIM and in part to the failure of two large companies which knocked the commercial division. Whilst the bank couldn’t confirm the name of the companies Lloyds was known to have been one of the main lenders to collapsed holiday firm Thomas Cook.

Tough 2019, improving conditions 2020?

Last year the bank struggled with slowing global growth but perhaps more importantly domestic political uncertainty, as Brexit dragged on business and consumer confidence. This year the macro climate in the UK appears to be setting off on the right foot but the problems have by no means evaporated.

GDP at the end of 2019 beat expectations, whilst in January the labour market remained strong, inflation increased, and retail sales jumped indicating a bounce in the UK economy. Given the strong correlation between Lloyds and the UK macro climate, this is encouraging. However, there are still plenty of potential pitfalls ahead as the UK negotiates a trade deal with the EU and the macro climate in the UK is expected to remain challenging. Despite this, the outlook from Lloyds was relatively stable.

March’s Budget To Lift Lloyds Further?

Whilst low interest rates squeezed margins at the lender last year, an expansionary fiscal policy could underpin the share price in early 2020. Higher government spending would take the pressure off the Bank of England to cut interest rates, thus supporting the net interest margin’s at the banks. All eyes will turn towards Rishi Sunak’s Budget next month to see whether he can deliver the higher spending the markets hope for.

Chart thoughts

The share price has jumped over 2.5% this morning, taking Lloyds above its 50 sma on 4 hour chart. The rally has been capped by resistance around 58.1p (100 sma & 14 Feb high). A meaningful move through this strog resistance could see the doors opened to 59.3 (24th Jan high) prior to 60p (10 Jan high).

On the flip side support can be see around 55.65p (yesterday’s low).

Market chart of Lloyds Jumps 2 Percent Despite 26Percent Fall In Profits. Published in February 2020 Source: TradingView

Related tags: Bank Stocks Lloyds

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.