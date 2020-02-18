HSBC Plummets 5 On Dismal Numbers

The timing will add another layer of challenges as HSBC faces headwinds from low interest rate environment and disruptions from coronavirus which it says has significantly impacted operations. In the long run the impact of coronavirus could reduce revenue and result in bad loans rising amid disrupted supply chains.The million-dollar CEO question remains unanswered a Noel Quinn continues to his very public audition for the permanent role, however there has been no update.

Levels to watch

HSBC was trading below its 200 sma on the daily chart prior to its results. After dropping 5% in early trade on Tuesday HSBC dived through its 100 & 50 sma. Support can be seen at 550p, its low (31st Jan). A move below here will confirm control is in the hands of the bears and could take HSBC back to levels not seen since 2016.