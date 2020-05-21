Friday 22nd May

What to expect ?

That said, Burberry’s behaviour through lockdown paints a picture of a company with financial resilience. Burberry has donated 100,000 PPE items to NHS, provided a base line salary for all UK workers who can’t work from home without government support, whilst senior staff have taken a 20% pay cut.

Retail sales slump

Retailers doors remain firmly shut in Europe and US owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Demand for luxury goods has also evaporated. The fact that Burberry has retooled a factory for PPE suggests that they don’t expect demand to pick up anytime soon.





According to the Office of National Statistics retail sales slumped by 5.1% in March, in the biggest decline in sales in the series 23-year history. Expectations are that retail sales in April will be even weaker as lockdown measures caused demand to vanish.