Housebuilders Sainsbury and Dow weakness keeps FTSE in the red

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 25, 2019 9:28 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
News flow was working against the FTSE on Thursday as the house builders and Sainsbury dragged the index lower. A warning on margins from Taylor Wimpey and news that the Sainsbury- Asda merger was off saw the FTSE fall sharply on the open. Any attempt to edge higher across the session proved futile, particularly after the Dow opened 150 points in the red, dragging on investor sentiment across the afternoon.

Dow tumbles on 3M earnings
Whilst the S&P and the Nasdaq touched record highs earlier in the week, the Dow is not playing ball. The Dow slumped on the open as shares in 3M dive 10% after the company reported earnings that were much lower than forecast. The company slashed its full year outlook and announced plans to cut 2000 jobs worldwide.

The S&P and the Nasdaq both opened in positive territory, with the Nasdaq reaching another record high. Tech stocks were heavily in demand following impressive numbers from Facebook and Microsoft overnight.

We are approaching the half way mark for earnings and overall the news has been good enough to keep the bulls in charge. The bar was set low coming into this earnings season and it has been surpassed. Granted 3M is a troubling result, but overall these have been few and far between. 

US data supports the dollar rally
The dollar continued to dominate across the board on Thursday following better than expected durable goods data. Durable goods shot up 2.7% in March well ahead of the 0.8% forecast. The strong reading comes following impressive home sales data and retail sales data over the pat week. The stats are showing that the US economy is holding up well compared to other economies. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Yesterday 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.