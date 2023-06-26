Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
June 27, 2023 12:09 AM
83 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

This week will be focused on geopolitics and is likely to see some improvement in metals prices but sentiment remains cautious. Gold’s fall from the highs of May 4 was of 7%, while that of silver, always the more volatile metal, was 15% (from May 5 to June 23) to $22.11.  This is a combination of a weakening gold price and an uneasy economic outlook in both the eastern and western hemispheres.  In common with gold, silver has started a tentative recovery from the lows and is once again above the 200-day moving average.

Gold prices have ticked up a little at the start of this week, after last week drifting lower in Dollar and Euro terms, holding steady in Swiss Francs and seeing small gains in Yen.  Financial markets were focused on Jay Powell’s biannual testimony to Congress and the direction of bond yields. Powell clearly implied that there would be another two hikes this year, while Christine Lagarde at the ECB made it clear that, unlike the Fed, the ECB is not contemplating “pausing” as inflation is still too high and has been for too long.  Intertest rate hikes came from the Bank of England, and the Swiss and Norwegian central banks.

China’s absence from markets exacerbated price weakness.  There were five successive days of losses, the sharpest of which was the third one, when gold dropped from $1,957 to $1,930, with the move amplified by technical chart-related issues, with spot crossing below the ten-day and 20-day moving averages at $1,950.  At the start of this week, after testing $1,920, spot is rising to challenge the resistance offered by the ten-day moving average at $1,940.

This weekend’s short-lived Russian “mutiny” exposed fissures in government relations and the press are talking about President Putin’s authority coming under some pressure. This new geopolitical set of headlines has helped to give gold some minor buoyancy. China’s return to the market undoubtedly added some support.  Meanwhile, the latest trade figures from China show that silver exports in the first five months of this year, at 1,627t, were up by 15% year-on-year.  This is most likely to be by-product from the smelting of base metal operations.

Looking ahead we have a large number of economic figures coming from the US, but comparatively few from the EU and China, although the EU does post economic, industrial and services confidence, none of which are expected to be bullish.  US Purchasing Managers’ indices released at the end of last week and were below expectations, with manufacturing at just 46.5 (50 is neutral).  On Tuesday this week we will see durable goods orders, which are forecast to be down month-on-month, while core PCE is released on Friday; this is a parameter to which the Fed pays very close attention and is forecast at 5.0%. On the basis that most expectations are baking in bearish views, any surprise to the upside could put fresh pressure on gold.

Spot gold, technical analysisGold Tech Analysis June 23

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

 

Spot silver, technical analysis

Silver Tech Analysis June 23

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

 

COMEX Managed Money

Last Tuesday saw a slight change of sentiment in the COMEX Managed Money sector, with outright gold longs dropping by just one tonne and a small reduction in outright shorts, leading to a small increase of just four tonnes in the net long position, to 237 tonnes compared with a twelve-month average of 123 tonnes. The silver position was more bearish, with a drop of 270 tonnes (4.3%) in longs and an increase of 171 tonnes (4.1%) in shorts. 

Exchange Traded gold products remain under pressure with 18 of the past 19 days experiencing redemptions, amounting to 31.3 tonnes in total.  This takes overall holdings to 3,449 tonnes (against world mine production of 3,628 tonnes), a fall year-to-date of 23 tonnes, compared with a drop of 110  tonnes for the whole of 2022.   There has been some scattered bargain hunting in silver ETPs,  but in June to date there have been net redemptions of 22 tonnes and year to date the change is a very small drop of 22 tonnes to 23,275 tonnes (world mine production was 25,580 tonnes).

Analysis by Rhona O'Connell, StoneX Head of Market, Analysis, EMEA and Asia Regions. Rhona.O'Connell@stonex.com. 

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 12, 2023 06:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.