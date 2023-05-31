Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise

Stocks remained under pressure today ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote on the debt ceiling deal this evening that would then send the bill to the Senate. Any hint of a slip in approving the deal would spook financial markets. Domestic jobs market data was surprisingly strong, suggesting the next move in interest rates will be up. There was more disappointing economic data out of China, hitting the energy, metals and agricultural commodity markets.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
June 1, 2023 4:41 AM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks remained under pressure today ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote on the debt ceiling deal this evening that would then send the bill to the Senate. Any hint of a slip in approving the deal would spook financial markets. Domestic jobs market data was surprisingly strong, suggesting the next move in interest rates will be up. There was more disappointing economic data out of China, hitting the energy, metals and agricultural commodity markets.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Beige Book reports economic activity little changed

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book out today reported that “economic activity was little changed overall in April and early May”. Expectations for future growth deteriorated a little, “though contacts still largely expected a further expansion in activity.” The jobs market remained robust. “Employment increased in most Districts, though at a slower pace than in previous reports”, suggesting that Friday’s Nonfarm payrolls report could offer another surprisingly strong number.

More important were comments from Federal Reserve officials Harker and Jefferson, who both suggested that they will vote to keep rates unchanged at the next meeting. Fed fund futures this morning placed the odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike at the June meeting at 69%. Reaction in the currency market to the Beige Book was muted.

Labor survey stronger than expected

Today's surprisingly strong Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) suggests that the Federal Reserve has more work to do before it will be able to bring wage inflation sufficiently under control to bring overall inflation down to the 2% mandated level.

Bottom line – risk-off

Financial markets tilted towards risk-off, but no clear direction: the Gold price rallied, signs of risk hedging, but the VIX fear index and bond yields were unchanged.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets were down across the board, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 down 0.5% and the more broadly based Russell 2000 off 1.2%
  • The VIX index, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 17.5
  • The FTSE 100 and DAX were off 1.0% and 1.6%, respectively
  • In crypto markets, Bitcoin was off 2.2% to $27,061

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index was up 0.2% against a basket of currencies
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury ticked lower, to 4.39% and 3.64% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices bounced back after a period of weakness, up 0.4% to $1,985 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices continued to fall, down 1.4%, to $68.5 per barrel, a year-to-date low range
  • Grain and oilseed markets are now showing modest losses on the day

Job postings rise, surprisingly

  • Today's JOLTS report revealed job postings rose to 10.103 million at the end of April, ahead of an expected of 9.35 million
  • March data was revised up to 9.745 million from 9.590 million originally posted
  • This report overshadowed today’s Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) at 40.4, reflecting continued weakness in the US manufacturing sector

Investors optimistic on US, Asian markets

  • State Street’s Investor Confidence Index rose to 89.8, up from 83.5 last month, suggesting investors continue to favor domestic equities
  • The North American index rose 9.6 points on the month to 85.1
  • The Asian index rose 11.8 points to 101.1
  • The European index fell for the second consecutive month to 99.8, down 11.3 points

China’s economy continuing to slow

  • China’s official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) registered its second consecutive month of contraction for the manufacturing sector, falling to 48.8 for May (a reading under 50 indicates contraction)
  • China’s service sector continues to see growth, with a PMI of 54.5, but even that growth is slowing
  • China’s economy is heavily dependent on exports, and that’s a problem when US and European economies are struggling
  • Many foreign buyers are decoupling from China due to rising geopolitical concerns
  • Add a cooling property market and hidden local government debt issues to China’s problems, and these concerns are magnified
  • China cannot have a strong economy without that outside investment, which continues to see growing headwinds from the US and Europe due to rising geopolitical risks

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.