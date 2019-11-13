﻿

FTSE weakens on China threat

Instead of the conciliatory tone on China trade talks that the market has been hoping for President Trump opted for the tougher approach in his comments yesterday, knocking risk sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 13, 2019 4:26 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Instead of the conciliatory tone on China trade talks that the market has been hoping for President Trump opted for the tougher approach in his comments yesterday, threatening to increase tariffs if the current round of Sino-US negotiations doesn’t produce some sort of an interim agreement. The Chinese delegation has been pushing for a rollback in tariffs and recently said that the US side had agreed to it, something US negotiators and Trump have denied. Now the two sides are back at loggerheads and investors’ sentiment is sinking.

Coca Cola shoots up as pre-Christmas revenues rise

The FTSE is nearly half a point lower – and sliding - with ITV,  insurers and miners all trading lower, the latter hardest hit by China comments. ITV saw some profits being taken off the table after yesterday’s post-trading update rally while trade tensions and the escalation of riots in Hong Kong put HSBC and other major banks under pressure. 

Coca Cola provided a rare bit of counterbalance, shooting to the top of the index after reporting a solid quarterly increase in revenue. Sales in the fourth quarter have already started accelerating ahead of the busy pre-Christmas period.

Sterling firms against euro   

Sterling is trading in synch with election news, rising against the euro after polls showed that the Conservatives have increased their lead over Labour in the last three days. The pound is reacting the most to the prospect of a simple majority and a stable government and any news pointing to a hung parliament is causing more volatility. The pound dipped against the dollar in early trade but has since recovered slightly.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Yesterday 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
March 14, 2024 10:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.