FTSE rises as China and US step closer

Improved US - China relations ahead of deal signing is boosting risk appetite

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 14, 2020 4:26 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
China seems to have agreed to some additional concessions to the US, including committing to buy another $80 billion of goods, ahead of the expected signing of the  first phase of the Sino-US trade later deal this week. This is above the $32 billion of goods that China has reportedly agreed to in Phase 1 of the talks, most likely because this would be the least painful concession for the country to make as contentious issues include protection of intellectual property and bigger concessions for Western companies operating in China.

The FTSE seesawed after opening but ended up trending higher, tracking US stock futures which are positioning themselves for a stronger opening later today ahead of the start of the US reporting season. 

Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JP Morgan will be the first companies to step up to the plate. Their results could be mixed, showing that  lower Fed interest rates eroded some earnings but higher income from trading is likely offsetting the decline.

Taylor Wimpey shares notched higher as the company reported record sales rates, up 5% on the year. However, the company’s outlook for 2020 ended up being only moderately positive as the company expects business to pick up in the second half of the year.

Pound continues to slide

The Bank of England’s shift in view towards interest rate cuts is putting pressure on the pound which is travelling further south from the $1.30 level. The balance of the Monetary Policy Committee is shifting towards a cut if economic indicators don’t improve between now and the Bank's next rate-setting meeting at the end of January.
Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.