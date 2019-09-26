FTSE perks up after initial dip

The FTSE proved surprisingly resilient this morning, first plunging on opening but then moving higher despite a slew of negative news from the UK’s blue chip.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 26, 2019 3:02 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE proved surprisingly resilient this morning, first plunging on opening but then moving higher despite a slew of negative news from the UK’s blue chips and the launch of a money laundering investigation into Dutch bank ABN AMRO. 

Shares in publishing house Pearson sank over 16% after the company warned it expects lower profits from US education literature. British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines and tobacco firm Imperial Brands also dropped in early trade, 3% and 9% respectively, following profit warnings from both companies. 

IAG echoed some of the issues that led to the demise of the Thomas Cook travel company earlier this week but pointed the main finger of blame at pilot strikes which cost the company EUR137 million. 

But this is relatively mild compared to the troubles of ABN AMRO which is now being investigated for financing of terrorism and money laundering. In a similar case last year Dutch peer ING was found guilty and fined EUR775 million. 

On the FTSE, banks, telecoms, retailers and resources companies are providing some counterbalance to the beleaguered Pearson and IAG while some support is coming from positive noises from China about the Sino-US trade relations. 

Pound lower with clock ticking on Brexit

The pound is a touch weaker a day after Parliament has gone back into session following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the prorogation was illegal. Apart from the bile exchanged among the MPs it is not clear how things will move forward on the Brexit front. The ball it seems is in the Prime Minister’s court and speculation about what Mr Johnson will do next ranges from resigning to shutting down Parliament one more time. 

The euro is holding against the dollar but is beginning to slightly weaken after the unexpected resignation of a senior member of the European Central Bank. The decision could spell trouble ahead as Sabine Lautenschläger, one of the bank’s six-member executive board, decided to leave in a policy dispute over the ECB’s September decision to restart a massive bond-buying programme. 


Related tags: Shares market Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.