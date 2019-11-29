FTSE lower but Ocado a runaway success

The FTSE started the morning slightly lower as investors remain concerned that the US-China trade deal will slip through the Trump administration's fingers, but a rally in Ocado shares and UK consumer borrowing data helped the index reach even ground.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 29, 2019 4:20 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the morning slightly lower as investors remain concerned that the US-China trade deal will slip through the Trump administration's fingers, but a rally in Ocado shares and UK consumer borrowing data helped the index reach even ground.

The runaway success of the morning has been online grocery chain Ocado which rallied over 12%. The company has just signed a deal with Japan’s largest supermarket group Aeon to develop their e-commerce business and help it protect market share in a space where Amazon and other online retailers are expanding fast.

At the other end of the scale FTSE wealth manager St. James’s Place is being sold off and has lost 4.56%. Hedge funds have been going increasingly short on the company which has come under criticism over its fee structure and the way it incentivizes its advisors, and the company is now among the ten most shorted companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Bullish Boris and a confused pound

The pound is weaker for the moment and it has yet to digest a comment from Boris Johnson that the UK will leave the EU if the Conservatives are elected on 12 December. In theory a quick resolution to Brexit should be beneficial for the markets but investors are holding back, trying to work out whether this means Britain will end up with an orderly departure or messy exit.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Today 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Today 10:30 AM
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.