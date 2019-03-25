FTSE hit by global growth fears

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2019 11:56 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Concerns over the health of the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment dragging European bourses and Wall Street southwards.

Worries over the economic outlook had been building following a surprisingly dovish Fed, last week. These fears were stoked on Friday following poor European output data and the inversion of the US yield curve for the first time in over a decade. 

The yield of the 3-month treasury topping its 10-year counterpart is often considered a warning for a recession. The last time this happened was pre the financial crisis in 2007. With recession warnings sounding, demand for risker assets has fallen sharply. 

The FTSE fell harder than its European counterparts, thanks in part to the stronger pound on Brexit optimism. Later in the day Theresa May dragged the pound lower boosting the FTSE. As the pound continues to dance to the tune of Brexit, the FTSE experiences heightened volatility. 


Fresnillo topped the FTSE gainers board supported by the soaring price of gold on safe haven flows.

Despite today’s sell off, the FTSE remains above support at 7150 a level that was tested twice earlier in the session. A move lower could see 7075 tested. As long as we don’t see a break below 7075 then there is a good chance that the FTSE could move higher.


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.