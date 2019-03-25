FTSE hit by global growth fears

The FTSE fell harder than its European counterparts, thanks in part to the stronger pound on Brexit optimism. Later in the day Theresa May dragged the pound lower boosting the FTSE. As the pound continues to dance to the tune of Brexit, the FTSE experiences heightened volatility.





Fresnillo topped the FTSE gainers board supported by the soaring price of gold on safe haven flows.

Despite today’s sell off, the FTSE remains above support at 7150 a level that was tested twice earlier in the session. A move lower could see 7075 tested. As long as we don’t see a break below 7075 then there is a good chance that the FTSE could move higher.



