FTSE higher on Wall Street gains

London shares are living of the glory of Wall Street this morning after US indices closed at record levels and the S&P nudged the key 3,000 level.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 12, 2019 3:36 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
London shares are living of the glory of Wall Street this morning after US indices closed at record levels and the S&P nudged the key 3,000 level. 

The DAX is also higher but less than the FTSE, weighed down by a profit warning by Daimler as the firm had to make further provisions to deal with a regulatory crackdown on its diesel emissions. DAX shares slipped 1.87% and also spilled into London trading hitting mainly the FTSE 100-listed Auto Trader Group. However, at the very bottom of the index was insurance firm Hiscox which lost nearly 5% in early trade having warned the market that last year’s disasters will affect profits. 

Chinese trade data a double-edge sword

Chinese trade data surprised investors with an 11% increase in the trade surplus with the US in June, unexpected at the time when the trade tensions between the two countries are still rising. The data will be a double-edge sword for the market. On the one hand it will work towards the economic growth in China on which many Western markets depend for their own expansion but at the same time will only intensify the friction with the US because the issue of the massive surplus is the original cause of their trade dispute.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Today 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Today 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Today 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.