FTSE Higher As Stimulus Flows And Mood Improves

The US Senate was also debating a trillion-dollar package that would include direct help for Americans and relief for small business; steps to stabilise the economy. China could also be set to release trillions of yuan in fiscal stimulus to revive the economy.





The speed with which the central banks have brought in measures, and the depths that they have shown that they are willing to go to, to cushion the economic impact from coronavirus is easing fears. Cautious hopes of a relatively quick recovery are growing.

FTSE Levels to watch

FTSE futures are pointing to a 3% jump on the open. On the 4 hour chart the FTSE is approaching the 50 sma. A break above here could see more bulls jump in.

Resistance can be seen at 5375 (today futures high), prior to 5420 (50 sma) and 5700 (high 13th March).

Support can be seen at 5142 (today’s futures low) prior to 4945 and 4831 (yesterday’s low).





