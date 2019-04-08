FTSE heads lower at start of week

The FTSE has shaved off 25 points to start the week on a weaker note despite a strong close on Wall Street Friday and a rally in Asian stocks Monday morning.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2019 4:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The FTSE has shaved off 25 points to start the week on a weaker note despite a strong close on Wall Street Friday and a rally in Asian stocks Monday morning. With the US and China seemingly within reach of a trade agreement and the Federal Reserve abandoning its tightening policy US stocks are now not far off record highs.

US earnings and Fed minutes in focus this week

The test of whether the rally can be sustained or not will come later this week when the US earnings season starts with reports from JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo. US blue chips are expected to show the first set of corporate contractions in more than two years as the tax relief and financial support pumped into the system at the beginning of President Trump’s presidency wears off.  

The Fed’s last policy meeting minutes due to be released Wednesday are not expected to hold many surprises as the central bank has already signaled that there would be no more hikes this year.

Oil hits year high

Brent crude has breached $70, trading at the highest level this year as tensions in Libya escalated resulting in 21 people killed and as many wounded this weekend. The turmoil in the oil rich North African country is adding to the already tightening oil market where supplies are curtailed by OPEC production cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Related tags: UK 100 Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.