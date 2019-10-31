Facebook Set For Strong Open After Impressive Q3

Facebook shrugged off scandals and regulatory woes announcing another strong quarter of financial results, beating expectations on both profits and revenue.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 31, 2019 6:18 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Facebook shrugged off scandals and regulatory woes announcing another strong quarter of financial results, beating expectations on both profits and revenue.

  • Revenue $17.65 billion +29% on same period a year ago vs $17.35 billion exp.
  • Profits $6.09 billion +19% on last year
  • Daily active users 1.62 billion +9% yoy vs 1.61 billion exp.
  • Monthly active users 2.45 billion +8% yoy vs 2.45 billion exp.

Facebook shares rallied 5% after hours trading to $198.01 following an impressive set of numbers. Whilst Facebook has many problems, attracting advertising revenue is not one of them. These results show that Facebook’s core business has emerged unscathed from the onslaught of scandals over the past two years.

Notably Facebook picked up 2 million users in each of its core US & Canada and Europe markets, after quarters of shrinkage, no growth or weak growth. Adding to the good news, average revenue per user also grew solidly across all markets. This bodes well for the tech giant’s ability to monetise the growth in these areas

Timing is everything
Facebook’s impressive earning were somewhat overshadowed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announcing that it would ban all political ads. The move is in stark contrast to Mark Zuckerberg’s more relaxed approach to the spread of misinformation without fact checks. The move by Jack Dorsey will undoubtedly increase pressure on Facebook to up their game in this department. 
The headcount at Facebook continues to grow. Headcount increased 28% yoy. Content moderators are playing an increasingly important role as the push for transparency grows.

Scandals
Facebook's public perception took some hits across the quarter as it contended with outages, regulatory concerns over its Libra project, with growing calls including from presidential candidates for the network to be broken up. 
Yet despite the negativity, users kept using, user growth increased, and ad revenue kept pouring in across the quarter. 

Facebook levels to watch:
On the daily chart technical indicators are bullish across the board. The stock is trading +4.4% out of hours. A break above 198 could open the door to resistance at 203 before 209. On the downside support is seen at 181.60 prior to 173.


Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
Today 08:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.