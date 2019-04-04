Ex dividend trading hits FTSE

The FTSE is sliding this morning as a frenzy of ex-dividend selling is hitting banking and insurance shares and as lower commodity prices weigh on mining and oil stocks.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 4, 2019 6:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is sliding this morning as a frenzy of ex-dividend selling is hitting banking and insurance shares and as lower commodity prices weigh on mining and oil stocks. 

A sharp decline in German factory orders is pushing other European gauges into the red but the decline is being tampered by signals of progress in the US-China trade talks which are about to go into a new three-day round in Washington.

The high-pitch of the Brexit drama continues this morning with MPs voting by a majority of one in favour of a motion that will require the Prime Minster to ask the EU for an extension of the Brexit deadline. Sterling bounced higher immediately after the news although the bill has yet to be approved by the Lords before it goes to Brussels for a final green light.  

Euro wavers after German orders plunge

The euro is being torn in two different directions with a delay in Brexit spelling good news for the common currency but the decline in German factory orders causing serious and more long-term concerns. The problem Germany’s industry is facing is of a global nature rather than to do with local frictions as by far the biggest slowdown in orders happened outside of the EU. 

Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank tie-up gets a new contender

UniCredit might step into the fray if the Deutsche Bank Commerzbank tie-up hits the skids. The Italian bank is reportedly preparing a bid which it plans to use only if Deutsche Bank fails. The ball is now in Commerzbank’s court and its board will discuss the options next week.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.