Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 2:53 PM]





Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

European shares are extending a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed

Major indices fail to pick up the baton despite bumper overnight earnings from Microsoft and Facebook



Corporate News

The tech slump on this side of the Atlantic can mostly be pegged on Nokia’s disappointing quarter. It’s shares trade 8% lower

Contrast that with near-blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and Facebook, reaffirming U.S. tech sector resilience ahead of Amazon and Alphabet reports tonight and Monday

Still, a divide is appearing between ‘value’ and ‘growth’ shares, as 3M Co posts a weak outlook similar to Caterpillar’s, on Wednesday. The office equipment group’s shares fall 6%

The Nasdaq 100 rises 0.7% whilst the Dow falls 0.8



Upcoming corporate highlights

Date Time Company Event Name 25-Apr-2019 AMC Starbucks Corp Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC Amazon.com Inc Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC Ford Motor Co Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC Mattel Inc Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC Intel Corp Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 AMC Juniper Networks Inc Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 13:00 Exxon Mobil Corp Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release

AMC: after market close