Signs that Germany kept spending in lockdown is boosting the EUR. German retail sales are significantly better than forecast. Retail sales in Europe’s largest economy dropped “just” -5.3% month on month in April, much better than the -12% decline forecast. Whilst the drop is a touch down from March’s -4% fall, this is expected to be the bottom. The fact that the bottom for retail sales isn’t as bad as feared has boosted he EUR which is trading above $1.11.

EZ CPI

Attention will now turn to Eurozone inflation figures. The German retail sales inspired push higher for the euro could be short lived. Expectations are for Eurozone inflation to increase at just 0.2% month on month, whilst annual inflation of just 0.8% could drag on demand for the common currency, especially ahead of next week’s ECB meeting.

