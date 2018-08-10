eSports Never heard of it? What about Twitch?



eSports refers to the online gaming phenomena coming to an arena near you.

Fact:- Online gaming has now evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry.

This is a “sport” that involves teams of up to 5 players competing against other teams across the internet.

Here are some facts surrounding this growing industry.

Amazon owns a platform called “Twitch” it is used as an online viewing platform for watching eSports tournaments, it has an average of 105 million viewers per month.

A recent eSports challenge held at the Birds Nest stadium in China, the same stadium used for the 2008 Olympics. Tickets for the event sold out in seconds, all 91,000. There were 100 million viewers online watching teams battle it out in the finals.

In a grand final event, prize money can run into millions, recently at the Dota 2 challenge, the finalist team of 5 won USD$2.2 million each. Putting this into perspective Rodger Federer recently won $2.8 million at the Wimbledon finals.

eSports are being considered for inclusion to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, as gaming requires cognitive decision making.

The milestone list goes on, including Manchester United Soccer club bidding for an eSports team and US universities now offering scholarships to eSports players.

Source:- Thomson Reuters. 4th August 2018

Saudi Arabia's Mosaad Aldossary saw off Belgian adversary Stefano Pinna 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final on Saturday to walk away $250,000 richer.

The 18-year-old gamer, who competes as 'MSDossary', also collected an invitation to the world soccer body's Best FIFA Football awards in September and a gleaming new trophy. "I'm really proud that I made my country proud," said the Saudi after winning each leg 2-0 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles while a frustrated Pinna failed to find a way through on goal. The two men faced each other on a central stage at London's O2 Arena, separated only by their screens. The Grand Final, live-streamed around the world on Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and FIFA's own platform, was the culmination of a virtual championship that started out with a global pool of 20 million entrants.

So as a trader how do you get involved in this?

There are many gaming companies involved in different areas of the sport.

From hardware manufacturers like Sony with Playstation, Microsoft with the Xbox.

We could look at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TAKE TWO INTERAC CFD ) is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The Company's products are designed for console gaming systems, such as PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets.

Rockstar Games is the developer and publisher of Grand Theft Auto, as well as other franchises, including L.A. Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club and Red Dead. 2K publishes owned and licensed titles across a range of genres. It has internal development studios in Canada, China, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Looking at the Weekly chart of Take-Two.

The broad Primary trend is UP with resistance shown at $129.40, the FO or Fake out bar where the high moves through resistance but is immediately rejected has resolved into an Outside range with a higher high and lower low than the previous week. The recent price action containing the Outside range has failed to see the price close below the neckline and may resolve itself into a bullish continuation pattern. The Stop loss for a long position is $110.00 which would also indicate a break of the long-term trend line.

Newly listed IQ ( iQIYI Inc CFD ) Daily chart shows the current support level of $29.00 being tested, the current FO Fake out bar that breaks the previous low set in July has been followed by the inside range or Harami candle. This is where the market finds equilibrium between the buyers and sellers, so the next move is important and worth putting onto the watch list. The Slow Stochastic Indicator is indicating a possible buy signal, but is incomplete.

In conclusion, this space is attracting some serious money investing into startups, the potential advertising revenue into the more established online platforms runs into hundreds of millions of dollars. Is it any wonder Amazon is involved developing the Twitch platform that now hosts over 100 million viewers per month with other major players including Disney ( Walt Disney CFD ) committing significant funds and development to this 21st-century phenomena.