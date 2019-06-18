Equity Market Handover Asian Stocks Showing Strength Ahead Of Fed Except Japan

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2019 11:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [18/6/2019 0530 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European open, most Asian stock markets have traded higher as at today’s Asian mid-session ahead of the key 2-day U.S. Fed FOMC meeting that starts later today. The start performer is Singapore’s STI which has rallied by 0.81% led by component stocks; Jardine Matheson and Venture Corp that have climbed by 1.3% and 1.8% respectively.
  • The Australia’s ASX 200 has erased yesterday’s losses and reversed to a gain of 0.53% reinforced by a dovish RBA where discussions among officials have opened the possibility of another interest rate cut as indicted from its previous monetary policy meeting minutes.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 is the underperformer so far which has dropped by -0.71% which is likely to be triggered by a strong JPY where it has continued to gain strength as at today’s Asian mid- session that made it one of the strongest major currencies. Click here & here for our latest analysis/updates on the FX markets.
  • No significant movement in the S&P 500 E-mini futures as it has traded in tight range of 0.08% in today’s Asian session that has hovered around yesterday’s U.S. session close of 2889 seen in the S&P 500 cash index.   
  • European stock indices CFD futures are mix at this juncture with the FTSE 100 almost unchanged and the German DAX is showing a modest loss of -0.12%.
  • Key events and economic data release to take note later will be German ZEW sentiment survey report for Jun and ECB President Draghi’s speech later at 0800 GMT and 1400 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.