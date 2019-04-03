Equity Handover Fifth April TEST

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 3, 2019 7:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Equity Handover 5th April 2019 [test email]

  • European shares remain largely in step with advances in global shares as optimism about U.S.-China trade talks buoys sentiment. Still, gains were moderate by mid-session as investors awaited confirmation that economic fundamentals warranted further upside after regional gauges for Europe and Asia reached 8-month highs earlier in the week
  • Among the largest European markets, Italy’s outperformed slightly as it caught up with wider gains following an early-week slip on talk of a growth downgrade
  • Better-than-expected German data and softening Brexit concerns, despite uncertainty, underpin investors’ mood
  • Looking ahead, it’s all about the U.S. monthly jobs data that are expected at 13.30 GMT. As always though, traders should definitely not overlook Canada’s monthly employment readings scheduled at the same time

Stock market snapshot as of [05/04/2019 13:13:23]


Source: Refinitiv/City Index


Related tags: US UK Europe

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.