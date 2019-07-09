Equity Brief: US Indices on Hold Ahead of Powell
Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Headlines
- US indices closed mixed in quiet trade ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s Congressional Testimony tomorrow.
- Communication Services (XLC) was the best performing sector on the day; Materials (XLB) were the weakest, dropping -1%.
- Oil and gold finished essentially flat on the day.
- Stocks on the move:
- PepsiCo (PEP) fell -1%, despite reporting better-than-expected earnings.
- Etsy (ETSY) rallied 4% after announcing a plan to offer free shipping on orders of more than $35.
- Netflix (NFLX) tacked on 1% after an analyst reiterated his bullish call following a record start for the new season of “Stranger Things.”
