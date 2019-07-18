Equity Brief US Indices Close Higher as Gold Hits a 6Year High

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  Matt Weller,  Head of Market Research
July 19, 2019 2:21 AM
Matt Weller
By :  Matt Weller,  Head of Market Research

Equity Brief: US Indices Close Higher as Gold Hits a 6-Year High

 
  • US indices finished the day marginally higher and well off their intraday lows following a dovish speech by NY Fed President Williams, when he noted that it was “better to take a preventative approach than to wait for disaster.” Traders increased bets on a 50bps “double” rate cut later this month as a result.
  • Financials (XLF) were the strongest sector on the day; Communication Services (XLC) were the weakest, dragged down by yesterday’s disappointing earnings from Netflix (NFLX, -10%).
  • Gold surged to test $1445, its highest level in more than six years. Oil dropped 2% on the day, despite weakness in the US dollar.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Morgan Stanley (MS) reported $1.33 in EPS, well above expectations of $1.17. The stock finished the day 1.5% higher.
    • Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings after the bell, though growth in its cloud computing division Azure fell to “just” 64%. The stock is trading up 1% after hours.

