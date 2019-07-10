Equity Brief: S&P 500 Unable to Hold 3,000…For Now
Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Headlines
- US indices closed marginally higher on the day, boosted by expectations of a Fed rate cut later this month.
- Energy stocks (XLE) led the way higher as oil rallied more than 4%; Financials (XLF) brought up the rear.
- Fed Chairman Powell struck a dovish note in his semi-annual testimony to Congress, citing the risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent and that uncertainties continue to dim the Fed’s outlook. Separately, the minutes from the June FOMC minutes confirmed his message, noting that “many” officials saw risks weighted to the downside and a stronger case for cutting interest rates.
- Stocks on the move:
- MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) dropped 3.8% after missing profit and revenue expectations, though the company did boost its dividend by nearly 20%
- T-Mobile US (TMUS) gained 4.7% on news that it would become a member of the S&P 500.
- Levi Strauss (LEVI) shed nearly 12% after reporting declining earnings after the close yesterday.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM