Equity Brief Indices Hit Record Highs Ahead of Big Bank Earnings

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 13, 2019 2:11 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Equity Brief: Indices Hit Record Highs Ahead of Big Bank Earnings

Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Headlines

  • US indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices all closing at record highs.
  • Industrial stocks (XLI) were the strongest sector for the second straight day, while Health Care (XLV) brought up the rear. Earnings season kicks off in earnest next week, with the megabanks in focus.
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin declared that the US may hit its debt ceiling before Congress returns from summer recess. This potential headwind will be more and more important as we approach the end of the month.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Genetics company Illumina (ILMN) dropped 16% after cutting revenue guidance by $50MM.
    • Milacron (MCRN) surged 26% on news that it would be acquired by Hillendbrand (HI) for $2B. HI dropped 12% on the day.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.