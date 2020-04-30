Dax Lower Post ECB

As expected, the ECB kept its main interest rate unchanged at -0.5%. However, the central also surprised the market by deciding not to increase its bond buying programme even as the Eurozone economy shrinks at the fastest pace on record in Q1. There had been a broad expectation that the ECB would expand its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). However, there was a clear willingness to increase if deemed necessary.

The ECB added a few additional liquidity measures. For example, in order to keep banks’ lending the ECB said it would lend to banks at rates as low as -1% through a planned programme.