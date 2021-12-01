“Cyber Week” sales slip: Can Amazon (AMZN) hold $3500?

US consumers are estimated to have spent $10.7B on Cyber Monday, a -1.4% decline from last year’s reading.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 2, 2021 4:37 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Last week, hopes were running high that the critical “Cyber 5” days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday would show record retail sales figures, but the early results we’re seeing point to a slight disappointment. According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, US consumers are estimated to have spent $10.7B on Cyber Monday, a -1.4% decline from last year’s reading. This comes on the back of a similarly slight decline in Black Friday spending, which is estimated to have fallen to $8.9B from $9.0B last year.

So what happened? Why are consumers reining in spending?

Well, for one, they may not be spending less, but rather spending earlier. According to the same Adobe Digital Economy figures, online consumer spending through the first four weeks of November actually rose over 20% this year to $7.6B! In other words, US consumers appear to have accelerated their purchases to earlier in the month to avoid the risk of shipping delays amidst the ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

In a related development, retailers have been more cautious about offering deep discounts as their own costs are rising. According to Salesforce, the average Cyber Week discount for all the goods it tracks was 23%, down from 30%+ in previous years. With less dramatic price cuts than in previous years, consumers may have opted to hold off on big ticket purchases at the margin.

Finally, it’s worth noting that these so-called “real time” measures of sales data are notoriously volatile and prone to revisions, so readers should take any early analysis with a big grain of salt; in fact, there are even some alternative estimates that this weekend’s retail sales have risen modestly relative to past years. Regardless, it looks like this year’s Cyber 5 sales were not the blowout figures some analysts were expecting, and that, along with the uncertainty around the Omicron variant, has traders exercising caution this week.

Market impact

Of course, when any time you’re talking about online sales, the proverbial elephant in the room is Amazon.com (AMZN). Despite a strong year for the overall indices, the massive retailer is trading unchanged from its September 2020 peak after failing to garner any meaningful momentum over the last 15 months.

Moving forward, the key level to watch for AMZN will be around $3500. This critical area served as resistance for prices through the first half of the year, then support in mid-July, then resistance again in September, and now appears to be providing a modicum of support for “The Everything Store.” If the $3500 area is conclusively broken, AMZN could quickly fall toward its 200-day EMA near $3350 next.

CIAMZN12012021

 

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Abe Tech Stocks Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 19, 2023 09:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.