Can NMC Shares Recover

NMC's rebuttal on Friday did little to stop the run on shares, investors needed more than a simple denial. However, today’s announcement that it has launched a review of its books following the Muddy Waters report appears to have quelled some fears, at least for now.

What next?

The future of NMC depends largely on whether the allegations turn out to be true. If they are true, the company’s financial outlook must be reassessed by the market.

Allegations like this often stain a company and it can take a significant amount of factual evidence to boost confidence and change opinion. It is unlikely to be a quick process to get to the bottom of this which means that the share price could struggle to recover to pre allegation levels any time soon.



