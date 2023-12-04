USDBRL should reflect Brazil's GDP, employment and services in the US, and data for China

Bullish factors
The contraction of the Brazilian GDP in Q3 is expected to reduce the attractiveness of Brazilian assets and reinforce the need to cut the basic interest rate (SELIC), which could decrease foreign investments in the country and weaken the BRL.
Bearish factors
Slightly positive data for the American economy can reinforce the perception that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further and contribute to the global weakening of the USD.
Disclosure of data for the Chinese economy can reinforce the perception of a faster rebound, favoring currencies' performance from commodity-exporting countries like Brazil.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Tuesday 8:10 AM
Brazil Flag
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Bullish factors

  • The contraction of the Brazilian GDP in Q3 is expected to reduce the attractiveness of Brazilian assets and reinforce the need to cut the basic interest rate (SELIC), which could decrease foreign investments in the country and weaken the BRL.

Bearish factors

  • Slightly positive data for the American economy can reinforce the perception that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further and contribute to the global weakening of the USD.
  • Disclosure of data for the Chinese economy can reinforce the perception of a faster rebound, favoring currencies' performance from commodity-exporting countries like Brazil.

FXUS Banner for NAv5 

Our Brazil team provides regular weekly coverage of the Brazilian economy and the outlook for the Real, accessible by clicking the link in the banner above.

The week in review

The week was marked by an increase in bets on cuts in the US basic interest rate at the beginning of 2024 after statements by Federal Reserve officials, the formation of the end-of-month PTAX rate, and the processing of the government's economic agenda in the Federal Congress.

The USDBRL ended the week lower on Friday (01) at BRL 4.881, a weekly decrease of 0.4%, a monthly decrease of 3.3%, and an annual decrease of 7.5%. The dollar index closed Friday's session at 103.2 points, a change of -0.1% for the week, -2.6% for the month, and -0.1% for the year.

USDBRL and Dollar Index (points)

Brazil_REAL_120423

Source: StoneX cmdtyView. Design: StoneX

THE MOST IMPORTANT EVENT: Data on the American economy

Expected impact on USDBRL: bearish

This week's focus of investors' attention should be the release of indicators for the American economy, especially the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services calculated by the ISM Institute and the Employment Situation Report published by the US Department of Labor Statistics. After a lower-than-expected reading in October, the median estimate for urban job creation in the United States points to a slight rebound for November, with 180 thousand new occupations. The data would be in tandem with an interpretation of a resilient labor market that decelerates subtly, consistent with an interpretation of a "soft landing" of the economy. The PMI for services is expected to increase slightly, from 51.8 points in October to 52.0 points in November. A reading above 50 points indicates expansion, and the growth of the services sector has remained stable despite the long process of monetary tightening.

Variation in total urban employment in the United States (thousand people) and unemployment rate (%)

Brazil_Unemployment_120423

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Design: StoneX.

Last week, several Federal Reserve (Fed) authorities spoke about the American scenario and the picture for the country's basic interest rates. Although the assessments have been balanced, considering that the next steps of the Fed largely depend on the evolution of inflation in the coming months, investors reacted more sharply to the new part of the statements from some of these members, such as the member of the Board of Governors, Christopher Waller, stating that they would consider an interest rate cut as a possibility if inflation continued tempering in its upcoming readings. Until then, no agency member even mentioned the possibility, stating that it was premature to discuss monetary easing due to the current price indices.

If, on the one hand, it may seem that financial market agents are selectively reacting to the information provided by Federal Reserve officials, on the other hand, it is worth remembering that inflation data has fallen below expectations in recent months, boosting bets that American interest rates should start to narrow in a few months. For example, in the Summarized Economic Projections released by the Fed on September 20, the median of the estimates from its members pointed to a Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index accumulated at 3.3% in December, with the core at 3.7%. However, in October, the overall index reached 3.0% in the 12-month accumulation, and the core reached 3.5%. Thus, investors began to bet mostly that the first interest rate reduction by the American central bank would occur in March and that a total of 1.25 percentage points would be narrowed throughout 2023.

Inflation measures for the United States (accumulated in 12 months)

Brazil_US CPI_120423

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Design: StoneX.

History of the American interest rate and bet with the highest likelihood in the future interest market.

Brazil_Rate Bet_120423

Source: CME FedWatch Tool. Design: StoneX.  

Brazilian Q3 GDP

Expected impact on USDBRL: bullish

Also expected to be highlighted this week is the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter in Brazil, with a median expectation of a 0.2% contraction compared to the second quarter. The data should confirm that the positive surprises for the Brazilian GDP were concentrated in the first semester and that the unfavorable macroeconomic environment of high interest rates and a slowdown in credit impacted the country's growth. It is likely that factors that previously contributed to a higher expansion, such as the normalization of post-pandemic activity, have already been exhausted, and the boost from agriculture will not be strong enough to offset the lack of dynamism in industry and services. With slower growth, Brazilian assets become less attractive to foreign investors, which can weaken the BRL.

China economic data

Expected impact on USDBRL: bearish

This week, data on service activity, trade balance, and price index for China will be released, all referring to November. Although the economic indicators so far show a mixed performance and point to a slower economic recovery than expected, a better reading is expected for this week's data compared to October's performance, which can magnify the appetite for risky assets from international investors and contribute to the strengthening of currencies from primary product exporting countries, such as the BRL.

 

Key Indicators

Brazil_Table_120423

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil; B3; IBGE; Fipe; FGV; MDIC; IPEA and StoneX cmdtyView.

Analysis by: Leonel Oliveira Mattos (leonel.mattos@stonex.com), Alan Lima (alan.lima@stonex.com), and Vitor Andrioli (vitor.andrioli@stonex.com).

Translation by Rodolfo Abachi (rodolfo.abachi@stonex.com).

Financial editor: Paul Walton (paul.walton@stonex.com).

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin hits 18-month high, other markets take a breather
Today 06:47 PM
Gold Analysis: Gold Reverses off Record Highs, Will We See 2K Next?
Today 03:05 PM
S&P 500 forecast: SPX looks to data for policy clues as blackout period kicks in
Today 02:03 PM
Yuan rally continues amidst signs that economic problems are bottoming out
Today 10:49 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:31 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 02:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Bitcoin hits 18-month high, other markets take a breather
By:
Paul Walton
Today 06:47 PM
    Research
    New all-time highs for the Dow and gold
    By:
    Paul Walton
    December 1, 2023 08:28 PM
      Research
      Dow makes all-time high in hopes of spring rate cuts
      By:
      Paul Walton
      November 30, 2023 08:45 PM
        Research
        Gold approaches all-time high, oil rally continues
        By:
        Paul Walton
        November 29, 2023 08:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.