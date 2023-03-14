Baseline: Base metal price gains moderate as demand outlook sours

Natalie Scott-Gray discusses how a fundamental weakness in demand has caused a year-to-date retrenchment in the base metal index. Some explanations include souring macro demand conditions in the US, and weaker than expected economic forecasts from China after its annual ‘Two Sessions’ meetings (annual plenary sessions of the National People's Congress and of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.)

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 15, 2023 4:34 AM
Other Metals
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Fundamental weakness in demand has caused a year-to-date retrenchment in the base metal index. Some explanations include souring macro demand conditions in the US, and weaker than expected economic forecasts from China after its annual ‘Two Sessions’ meetings (annual plenary sessions of the National People's Congress and of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.)

LME Base Metal Index Price Performance

Base Metal Index 2023

Source:  Bloomberg, StoneX analysis.

Disappointing Chinese growth targets cut demand for base metals

Markets were disappointed with the release of China’s annual economic targets, given only a moderate outlook for growth, stimulus, and job creation:

  • Firstly, GDP growth estimates were set at around 5% for 2023, a point lower than market expectations, and the lowest target level of growth in 30 years
  • Secondly, the fiscal deficit was set at 3% of GDP which was higher than the 2022 target of 2.8%; in reality, with spending having risen to 4.7% of GDP by year end 2022, this is being seen as a reduction
  • Thirdly, energy intensity is being set at around 2% this year, following no target set last year (as China concentrated on economic recovery), and down from 2021 levels of 3

Slower growth in green tech crimps green metal demand, short-term

Despite a pledge to control fossil fuel usage, coal will still play an important role in China’s energy usage. With coal still the country’s main fuel source for this year, green tech growth will slow.

China faces a struggle to dominate green technology – likely to become its next large export market – which is likely to be constrained by the need to support economic recovery and avoid the power outages of last several years.

Conventional energy sources will take up the slack. Annual fossil fuel output last year having jumped by 10%.

In the longer-term, we still forecast that robust local spending in green and renewable energy projects, supporting resilient demand for ‘green metals’ (aluminium, cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, silver and zinc.)

Taken from an analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst.

Contact: natalie.scott-gray@stonex.com.

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.