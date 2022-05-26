Alibaba (BABA) holding above 80 ahead of Q4 earnings release

Expectations for a strong earnings report are understandably low for Alibaba, so it may not take much of a beat to help it rise from support.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 26, 2022 1:41 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The fundamental backdrop has been challenging for China’s tech sector in general, whilst lockdowns in China and supply chain bottlenecks which simply have not recovered from the pandemic produced tough trading conditions for the ecommerce giant. As for performance, the stock has fallen just over -77% between October and March. Assuming it closes lower this month (which is looking likely), it’s on track to close lower for 13 months over the past 19.

20220526alibabaMNci

 

It is therefore safe to say it is within in an established downtrend. But do investors want to be short at such low levels? Apparently not, with short interest just shy of 1.5%. But there could be plenty of money sat on the side lines waiting to scoop up a bargain at the first sign of a turnaround, the closer it gets to its record low. Also take note of the record high volume candle in March which coincided with a Doji. The fact it was able to recoup earlier losses in the month suggests a ‘change in hands’ may already be underway.

 

Alibaba Company Profile

 

 

Alibaba earnings released before US market open today

20220526alibabaD1ci

Alibaba will report Q4 fiscal earnings before US markets open today. Quarterly revenue is expected to rise 6.3% (CNY 199.256 billion) and earnings are forecast for CNY 7.39 per share, down from 10.32 in the same quarter last year. Of the analysts polled, 39 have a ‘strong buy’, 6 have a ‘hold and 2 ’sell’. If earnings can surprise to the upside perhaps it can help the stock rally from support, although at the time of writing the Hong Kong listed stock (9988) is down around -2.5%.

Ultimately, unless we see more stimulus from Beijing coupled with support specifically for the tech sector, it may take some time for the tide to turn for bullish investors. But with the stock holding above March’s low and also above 80, we see the potential for a rise over the near-term.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Alibaba Group Holding

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.