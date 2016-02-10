WTI s bounce short lived as it hovers near 12 year lows

West Texas Intermediate oil dropped to a fresh 12-year low at just below $27.50 this afternoon, thereby revisiting the low it had hit in January. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2016 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

West Texas Intermediate oil dropped to a fresh 12-year low at just below $27.50 this afternoon, thereby revisiting the low it had hit in January. Here, it bounced as traders took profit ahead of the official oil inventories data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). According to the EIA, oil stocks actually fell by 750 thousand barrels in the week ending February 5. This was clearly a surprise to the market as the American Petroleum Institute (API) had reported a build of 2.4 million on Tuesday, while analysts were expecting a slightly larger build of 3.1 million barrels. So, oil prices jumped for a time to above $29.00 a barrel. However, WTI fell back sharply from there as oil traders analysed the detail of the report and realised that stocks of oil products rose across the board, while oil inventories at Cushing rose for the thirteenth consecutive week.  Consequently, WTI fell back to trade at $27.55 at the time of this writing.

Yesterday saw both oil contracts plunge with prices suffering one of their biggest daily falls in recent years. Once again it was the same story that caused prices to fall: continued worries about excessive supply of oil and as the odds of an output cut from Russia and the OPEC decreased. News that Iraq produced record amounts of oil in January, coupled with rising supplies from Iran, means that OPEC oil production is rising unabated. Indeed, according to the OPEC itself, oil output from the cartel rose by 130 thousand barrels per day to 32.33 million bpd in January. The OPEC also trimmed its oil demand growth forecast slightly. Nevertheless, hopes for a deal still linger after Iran’s oil minister said his country was ready to negotiate with Saudi Arabia and the OPEC in an effort to shore up prices. But so far it has only been talks and no action. Thus, unless US shale oil supply responds in a meaningful way now, the near term outlook continues to remain bleak for the black stuff.

That being said, I still think that we are very close to a bottom since most of the bad news is in the price now, with crude prices also being at or near production costs for many oil producers. As we went to press, WTI was again testing the January low of $27.50/60 area. While it could easily drop further, there is a small possibility that it could bounce from here given for example that the RSI is in a state of bullish divergence with price. If WTI does bounce back it will need to break $29.35 resistance level in order to attract potential buyers. A decisive break below $27.50 however could pave the way for a move towards the next psychological level of $25.00. Brent meanwhile was also testing a key level, namely the psychologically important handle and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent rally around $30. As the fundamentals are still weak and the path of least resistance to the downside for oil, bullish traders should remain nimble, for now.

16.02.10 WTI 16.02.10 Brent

Related tags: API Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest API articles

Crude oil fundamentals continue to improve
By:
Global author
October 19, 2016 01:15 PM
    WTI surges as crude stockpiles drop sharply
    By:
    Global author
    September 8, 2016 04:54 PM
      Crude stocks fall more than expected, gold traders await FOMC minutes
      By:
      Global author
      August 17, 2016 05:40 PM
        AUD/CAD drops to test key support
        By:
        Global author
        July 19, 2016 05:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.