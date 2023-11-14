WTI crude oil mean reversion kicks in, ASX for 7100? Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:02 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • The British pound was the strongest forex major on Monday after hawkish comments from the BOE and a surprise move from the British PM, Rishi Sunak
  • David Cameron, the former UK PM who rolled the dice with the promise of a Brexit referendum if voted into power, is back in in government as foreign minister. The move by PM Sunak is seen as a requirement for a more centrist, experienced politician.
  • BOE chief economist Huw Bill said inflation remains too high and warned that there was no sign of a turn in domestically-driven services inflation. However, he also said that the BOE do not need to deliver another rate hike but to remain restrictive (which means higher rates for longer)
  • US 1-year inflation expectations softened to 3.6% from 3.7% prior, according to the New York Fed survey, with the 3-year remaining stable at 3% and the 5-year down to 2.7%
  • Whilst two Fed members were scheduled to speak, neither commented on monetary policy ahead of today’s key US inflation report
  • RBA’s assistant governor Marion Kohler warned that inflation may take longer to return to target than originally thought, as strong demand has allowed businesses to pass on cost increases. There’s also a concern that higher inflation will lead to higher inflation expectations.
  • USD/JPY reached a 1-year high on Monday in Asian trade before dropping over 70-pips in the US session. Whilst the initial reaction may have been to point the finger at the BOJ, in all likelihood it would have moved far more than 70 pips and this could simply be an options play
  • WTI crude oil rose for a second day after the OPEC monthly oil market report said that fundamentals remained strong and blamed speculators for the recent fall in prices

 

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand food price index
  • 10:30 – Australian consumer confidence (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – Australian business confidence (NAB)
  • 18:00 – UK earnings, employment data
  • 18:45 – SNB chairman Jordan speaks
  • 19:00 – Spanish CPI, ECB Lane speaks,
  • 19:45 – ECB’s Enria speaks
  • 20:00 – IEA monthly report
  • 21:00 – Eurozone GDP, employment, ZEW economic sentiment, German ZEW economic sentiment
  • 21:30 – Fed Jefferson speaks
  • 00:30 – US inflation

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash index fell for a second day on Monday, with 10 of its 11 sectors also trading lower
  • Energy stocks led the way lower, although a recovery in oil prices overnight could help support the sector today
  • Gains from Wall Street and SPI 200 futures overnight point to an open back above 7,000 for the cash index today
  • Our chart below shows a bullish engulfing day formed after a false break of the 6946.5 low
  • Today I’m looking for evidence of a swing low on the intraday charts around the 7,000 area or 6980 to seek longs
  • Next upside target area for the index could be the 7076 – 7100 zone

20231114asxglance

20231114asx200

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (daily chart):

I’m glad to say that my contrarian short bias against oil worked out quite week, having broken below $80 and reached $75 by the 100% projection ratio. However, mean reversion is now underway following its extended move beneath the lower Keltner band and has rallied for the second day in the row. A move back to $80 seems quite likely, given the depth of the prior move lower.

 

The big question now is whether WTI crude oil will leave evidence of a swing high around the $80 handle (for a potential swig trade short) or retrace higher still. Take note that the Jan / April highs sit around a high-volume node (HVN), which can act as a magnet for prices. And as volumes were relatively low beneath $80, perhaps the deeper retracement towards $83 is on the cards for bulls to consider targeting (and bears wait to fade into).

 

20231114wti

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Forex Australia 200 Trade WTI

Latest market news

View more
Oil rally resumes, Nasdaq dips in quiet trade
Today 07:26 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Tests 30+ Year Highs Ahead of US CPI
Today 04:05 PM
WTI analysis: Crude oil bounces off key support
Today 03:45 PM
USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil and data for the US and China
Today 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
Today 02:02 PM
Yuan stabilizes as China’s growth outlook slowly improves, but deflation remains a risk
Today 12:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

AUD/USD, S&500 analysis: Asian Open – Nov 13, 2013
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:08 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 8, 2023 09:44 PM
      WTI continues to defy the consensus, AUD/USD falls post RBA: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 7, 2023 09:33 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 6, 2023 10:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.