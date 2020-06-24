Will Q4 Results Help Nike Run Higher

Several analysts have raised their price target on Nike ahead of its Q4 results on Thursday 25th June

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2020 8:35 AM
Market chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When: Thursday 25th June after market close

Nike reported a 5% increase in sales in Q3, despite store closures in China. Whilst stores have reopened in China, Q4 sales will be impacted by US stores, its largest market, being closed for two months during lockdown.

How hard Nike will be hit is anyone’s guess, particularly after Nike failed to produce any guidance for the quarter. In May Nike did advise that stores in China were nearly all reopened, however it also said that the store closure in the rest of the world would likely have a martial impact on Q4 earnings.

Strong longer term prospects
However, Nike has been growing its online presence, which it has focused on even more in lockdown and which could go some way to keeping sales elevated. A combination of increasing recognition that an active healthy lifestyle is more meaningful than ever, combined with Nike’s focus on its digital offering could mean that after some short term pain Nike is well positioned to benefit from its rapidly growing e-commerce business.

Despite lockdown Nike has powered ahead with product launches under both the Nike and Converse brand. The company is also offering free classes and virtual coaching a move will see user engage in a more meaningful way with the brand. In Q3 in China digital sales jumped 30% in lockdown, a shift which could be replicated in the US  in lockdown.
Analyst expect revenue to decline -28.1% yoy compared to the same period last year to $7.32 billion, with EPS at $0.08. Full year consensus is expected at $39 billion and EPS $2.18.

Target price upgrades
Nike has rallied this week ahead of its earning release as analysts at multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.
UBS maintained its buy rating but increased the target price to $122 from $114
JP Morgan maintained its overweight rating whilst raising the target price to $104, up from $96

Chart thoughts
The share price tumbled close to 40% in late March, along with the broader market as coronavirus set in. Nike shares have performed a spectacular rally and are almost flat year to date, surging 6% this week so far, settling on Tuesday at $101.92.
The share price trades comfortably over its 50, 100 and 200 sma on a bullish chart. 

Immediate resistance can be seen at 104.70, the high reached on 3rd & 5th June, prior to the all time high of $105.62 reached in late January.
Immediate support can be seen at $96, a level which offered support on Friday and Monday, prior to the 200 day sma in the region of 92.50. A breakthrough this level would suggest that the bears are back in control. However, for now, as Nike navigates north of this level more buying could be on the cards.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.